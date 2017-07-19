Where you can buy protective eclipse glasses

HERCULANEUM, MO - The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force wants area school districts interested in obtaining protective eyeglasses for their students to contact the task force now. The total solar eclipse will take place August 21st. Protective glasses are needed to avoid eye damage that’s possible when looking directly into the sun.
“We only really have a few more weeks before the manufacturers simply can’t get the glasses to us. They are completely slammed right now and so I think if by mid-July we don’t have the orders in, it’s going to be hard to get those glasses,” said task force chairman Don Ficken.
He said the last time a total solar eclipse appeared in the St. Louis sky was 1442. He believes the most impressive moment will be viewing the sun’s corona when the moon blocks the sun from the earth.
The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force is also seeking donations so it can purchase more of the protective eyeglasses. Some of the prime viewing spots are considered just south of the St. Louis area.
“I had a guy the other day call me from Boston. He’s coming, a guy from Minnesota, one from Oregon and one from Florida in just the past few days,” said Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard. “So, it makes you wonder, you know who is coming.”
Herculaneum is planning a festival from August 19-21. The city’s school district is cancelling classes. The high school football field will turn into a big watch party. The mayor said it’s impossible to know how many people will turn out for the event but he believes there will be some economic benefit for Herculaneum businesses.
In addition to economic benefits, Ficken hopes the excitement will translate into a greater interest in science.
“If this can stimulate one child to really get into science, “said Ficken. “I think it’s a win.”
|
Locations in the Greater St. Louis area where eclipse glasses can be purchased
|
Location
|
Details
|Archangels Gift Shop
3461 Hampton Ave
St Louis MO 63139
|Price of the glasses: Price $1 to $3 depending on quantity
Method of payment: Cash or credit cards
Hours available: Open Tuesday to Friday 11am to 6pm Open Saturday. 11am to 5pm
Phone Number: (314) 645 2256
|City of Herculaneum Solar Eclipse Task Force
#1 Parkwood Court, Herculaneum, MO and Bloomsdale Bank, 100 Scenic Drive Plaza, Herculaneum.
|Price of the glasses: $1.00 each
Method of payment: Cash or check
Hours available for purchase: 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Website: www.herculaneumsolareclipse2017.com
Phone Number: (314) 852-4964
Any special notes: We can mail glasses and other memorabilia upon request; if within a reasonable distance, we can deliver.
|Challenger Learning Center
205 Brotherton Lane
Ferguson, MO 63135
|Price of the glasses: $2 each
Method of payment: Cash or card
Hours available for purchase: 8:00 am to 3:30 pm
Phone Number: (314) 521-6205
|De Soto Public Library
712 South Main Street
De Soto, MO 63020
|Price of the glasses: $1 each
Method of payment: Cash
Hours available for purchase: Monday 9-5, Tuesday 9-7, Wed. 9-5, Thurs. 9-5, Friday 9-5, Sat. 9-2
Website: http://dspl.missouri.org/2017-great-american-eclipse-de-soto/
Phone Number: (636) 586-3858
|Eastern Missouri Dark Sky Observers
10575 West Greenshire Lane
Marthasville, MO 63357
(private residence, please call (636) 433-5479 to schedule pickup of glasses)
|Price of the glasses: $2.00 per pair plus cost of mailing or if nearby will meet at agreed upon location (as long as supplies last)
Method of payment: Cash -Check
Hours available: call or email.
Phone Number: (636) 433-5479 or email rschwent@centurytel.net
Ask for Rick Schwentker, President
|East Saint Louis Public Library
5300 State Street
East St. Louis, IL. 62202
|We have 400 eclipse glasses for sell. Cost $2.00 each.
For anyone wishing to purchase all 400 the cost is $1.75/each.
Phone number: (618) 397-0991 Ask for Ms. Dansberry
|Festus Public Library
400 W. Main St.
Festus, MO 63028
|Price of the glasses: $1.00
Method of payment (cash, check, ccard): Cash, check if over $5.00
Hours available for purchase: M-Th: 9 am – 7 pm; F: 9 am – 5 pm; Sat: 9 am – 1 pm
Website address: www.cityoffestus.org/departments/library
Phone Number: (636) 937-2017
|Geo Communication Services
545 N. Commercial
St. Clair, MO 63077
|Price of the glasses: We have ECLIPSE VIEWERS, glasses and "Get Your Eclipse on Route 66" buttons $2 each. Custom Eclipse Postcards - $1. Viewers are 3x5 cards suitable for intermittent viewing. Glasses are plain white, suitable for kids or people with contacts. Will mail up to 5 glasses for $2 S&H or multiples thereof. Other items/quantities please call for shipping quote or to arrange pickup
Method of payment: Cash/Check/ CC via Paypal
|Old Bus Stop Coffee Shop and Art Gallery
545 N. Commercial
St. Clair MO 63077
|Price of the glasses: $10 ECLIPSE VIEWERS $2 each
Viewers are 3x5 cards suitable for intermittent viewing
"Get Your Eclipse on Route 66" Buttons -$2 4 different style
Eclipse Postcards $1 each Old Route 66 Bus Stop
Method of payment: Cash/check/Credit Card over $10
Hours available: Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most weeks
Phone Number: (636) 606-6136
|Owensville-Rosebud Tourism102 S. Cuba St.
Owensville, MO 65066
|Price of glasses - $25/bundle of 50 ($.50 each)
Method of payment: Cash or check
Phone Number: (573) 437-4275 or email
ortourism@yahoo.com for shipping/delivery information.
|Saint Louis Science Center Planetarium/Gift Shop
5050 Oakland Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
|Price of the glasses: Book with 2 glasses $10.99+tax and individual glasses are $1.99 + tax.
Method of payment: Cash and Credit card. No checks.
Hours available: 9:30 am to 4:30 pm
Phone Number: (314) 289-4466
|Scopedawg Optics LLC
3115 Lake Ridge Dr.
Highland, IL 62249
(private residence, please call (618) 401-3342 to schedule pickup of glasses)
|Price of the glasses $3 each or 4 for $10; Discounts available for larger volumes; Plastic glasses also available ($20).
Method of payment: Cash, check, ccard or Paypal.
Hours available for purchase 24/7.
Phone Number: (618) 401-3342
Address where the glasses can be purchased: order online at www.scopedawgoptics.com or call to arrange for pickup
|St. Louis County Parks
(various locations)
|St. Louis County Parks is selling eclipse glasses for only $1.00 each! These are available for purchase at the following locations:
- Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park
- Affton Community Center
- The Pavilion at Lemay in Jefferson Barracks Park
- Kennedy Recreation Complex near Suson Park
|The St. Louis Storytelling Festival,
a University of Missouri Program
4207 Lindell Blvd., Ste. 400
St. Louis, MO 63108
|Price of the glasses $2/pair, $18/10 pair, $62.50/50 pair and $100/100 pair (see note)
Method of payment: Cash, check or card
Hours available for purchase: In-person – 9 – 5 pm MF; by phone, 24/7.
Website address: www.stlstorytellingfestival.com
Phone Number: (314) 266-4833
Any special notes: Our glasses each come with a detachable coupon, which can be entered into a raffle drawing at our Festival – May 3-6, 2017. Prizes include a free space mission tour at the Challenger Learning Center in St. Louis; free CD’s from NASA Native American storytellers; scholarship to a summer 2017 Science storytelling camp; and other great prizes from science organizations in St. Louis.
|Washington, Missouri Tourism
Visitor Center, 301 W. Front St.
Washington, MO 63090
|Price of the glasses:
Method of payment: Cash or check is accepted.