× 3 wounded in shooting at St. Joseph apartment complex

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say three people have been wounded in a shooting at a St. Joseph apartment complex.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the victims were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries early Thursday after the shooting at Brittany Village apartments. Police don’t have a suspect in custody.

St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns says officers believe the shootings occurred outside on the apartment complex property. Because the investigation is ongoing, police aren’t providing details on the shooting victims or a description of a suspect.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri