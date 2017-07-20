× 49-year-old homicide victim found in Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating an apparent homicide at a Cape Girardeau apartment.

The Southeast Missourian reports that police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was found dead shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Yellow crime-scene tape was placed around the building as officers came and went throughout the afternoon. The man’s body was removed from the apartment around 6:45 p.m.

Police didn’t say how the man died. An autopsy will be conducted Friday to determine the cause of death.

The release says a major case squad has been activated to investigate.

Information from: Southeast Missourian