Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JULY 21, 2017:

How about another one…just like the other one…we do it again…all about hard core summer…okay early Friday morning…then hot and humid in the afternoon…the core of the big time heat will be Friday and Saturday…100+…some questions about how humid…maybe more of a dry heat(for the city)…lets keep the summer dome going for the bulk of the weekend…maybe a break late weekend…a few storms Sunday and Sunday night…but very, very humid…better on Monday…80’s…Hang tough…be safe…extra care for pets.