ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ A wrongful death lawsuit is now filed in an officer-involved shooting in 2014. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the mother of Kajieme Powell is suing the City of St. Louis in federal court.

Two officers shot Powell when he approached them carrying a knife. Former Circuit Attorney, Jennifer Joyce chose not to seek criminal charges against the officers.

Powell's family dropped an earlier lawsuit against police to have more time to investigate the case.