“Gabe” screening July 20 in The Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _ “Gabe” is one of the dozens of films in the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. It’s the story of a young man with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, who was told he would not live past 25.

Gabe made it his life goal to earn a college degree. Then, during his senior year of college, he received a new diagnosis, doubling his life expectancy overnight.

Luke Terrell, director of Gabe, joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the film.

The screening is Thursday, July 20 at The Tivoli Theatre. It begins at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase