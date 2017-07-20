Hundreds attend ‘Dive-In’ event at Six Flags to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Hundreds of people looking to beat the oppressive heat around the St. Louis area attended a unique pool party at Six Flags' Hurricane Harbor Thursday night.

For the first time this season, the park hosted a 'Dive-In' event, allowing visitors to watch a movie on an inflatable big screen from the comforts of a cool, calm wave pool.

"It just gives them a chance to do something in the evening" said Elizabeth Gotway with Six Flags. "It's still really hot outside but they can keep cool and still do a fun activity together" she said.

Thursday's movie screening was 'Lego: Batman.'

"It's really hot," said one visitor. "We've been trying to do things all week that keeps us on the cool side and this was one of the things on the list" she said.

"I figured this would be perfect" said another visitor. "Even when the sun goes down it's still going to be hot" he said.

The park will be holding other cooling events throughout the week to help keep visitors cool. On Friday, visitors will be allowed to participate in a dunk tank for a small fee. All proceeds will go to Cool Down St. Louis.