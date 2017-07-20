IBM executive discusses cybercrime

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Cyber security breaches have impacted everything from government to business to our personal lives. While there is no official census to count the number of cyber-criminals we`re facing, we do know that hackers are growing increasingly sophisticated, collaborating in forums on the dark web to share tactics and tools.

Cyber-criminals even work in gangs that operate like a well-oiled business with some even offering ‘customer support’ to those purchasing their cyber-crime tool kits.

Diana Kelley, Global Executive Security Advisor with IBM, joins us from Boston with more.