Interrupted sleep can lead to Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Getting the proper sleep is one of the best things you can do for your overall health. Numerous studies are linking lack of sleep to health.

Now we're learning that interrupted sleep and Sleep Apnea can be a contributing factor to Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Joseph Ojile, Chief Medical Officer at the Clayton Sleep Institute tells us more.

