Kevin’s Reel World – Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Posted 12:25 pm, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03AM, July 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ "Not since Avatar has a movie been so visually astounding." Check out Kevin's chat with the stars, and why the lead actor, Dane DeHaan says he could take on The Rock.