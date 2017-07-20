× Man questioned in women’s death in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man is being questioned in the death of a woman in southwest Missouri.

The Greene County sheriff’s office says in a news release that deputies responded to a home dead Wednesday afternoon and found the woman dead with a visible gunshot wound. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released. An autopsy is pending.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says authorities are trying to learn more about the connection between the man who is being questioned and the victim. He says the shooting appears to be “an isolated incident” between two people who knew one another.