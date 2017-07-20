× Missouri man charged with driving off in police chief’s car

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (AP) _ Prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of driving off in a suburban Kansas City police chief’s patrol car after he was handcuffed.

KMBC-TV reports that 23-year-old Jeffery Brown is charged with escape from custody, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say that the Northmoor police chief handcuffed and placed Brown in a patrol car before going into a pawn shop to investigate a report of fraudulent activity. Brown then is accused of maneuvering his cuffed hands in front of him, getting into the driver’s seat and driving toward the chief, who shot at the car. Brown suffered a minor arm wound and was arrested two hours later.

Information from: KMBC-TV