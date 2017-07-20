× Missouri man sentenced for killing friend during a prank

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old friend during a prank.

The Standard Democrat reports that 19-year-old Tiarrius Gant, of Sikeston, was sentenced Tuesday for voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of weapon and armed criminal action in the 2015 killing of Devin Alexander.

Investigators say Alexander and three others walked up to Gant’s vehicle as he and another man sat inside. Witnesses told police they decided to “play a trick” on Gant. That’s when Alexander opened the passenger side door, and Gant shot him in the chest.

Witnesses told police Gant never said anything prior to pulling the trigger. Gant was arrested in St. Louis.

