Missouri police chief disciplines employees for misconduct

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a police chief in the southeast Missouri town of Perryville has disciplined employees for unspecified misconduct.

The Southeast Missourian reports that police said in a statement that the “personnel incident” occurred 13 years ago, when Keith Tarrillion was chief. The release said that Tarrillion resigned in 2013 amid an investigation and that the “incident” was brought to the attention of Chief Direk Hunt this year. The release said that Hunt “issued appropriate disciplinary measures to the employees involved.”

The release said no other details could be released about what happened, citing state privacy laws.

Tarrillion defended himself on Facebook, writing in a post that he and other officers reported the incident to city officials. He said the incident involved two officers “covering” up an incident.

