Missouri troopers say governor’s order to patrol St. Louis interstates is working

ST. LOUIS - It's been two weeks since Missouri Governor Eric Greitens sent Missouri State Highway Patrol to monitor and patrol two major interstates in the City of St. Louis in an effort to fight crime with in the city.

Troopers have been tasked with handling Interstates 55 and 70 because that particular corridor is the most dangerous when it comes to violent crime.

"In the first six months this year, at least two homicides in that corridor and about 16 or so aggravated assaults with a firearm," said

Lt. Ryan Burckhardt with Troop C.

Burckhardt said that since the program's implementation, his troopers patrolling the interstates have stayed busy.

"We've had a solid first week and going into second week now," he said.

Burckhardt said in that first week, troopers made roughly 1,300 different enforcement contacts, 450 of which were warnings and another 700 were charges including tickets, felonies, and DUI arrests.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Burckhardt said troopers stopped a car for a traffic violation along I-70 and the Shreve exit.

A female who has arrest warrants was asked to step out of the car and was taken to be seated in the back of the trooper's car. Burckhardt said during the time the trooper was checking information on the woman, she escaped from the back of the patrol car and ran across the highway. No word yet if the woman was ever caught.

FOX 2's cameras captured troopers making one of those DUI arrests on I -55 on Wednesday.

"Since we have been there, there haven't been very many traffic crashes," Burckhardt said. "I think you may see a little bit less aggressive driving than what you have seen in the past."

FOX 2 reached out to city police asking if the department believes the program has helped their officers but did not receive an immediate response.

Burckhard said that it will be at least a month before troopers know the actual impact of the program.