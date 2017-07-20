Moonrise Hotel celebrates 48th anniversary of Apollo 11

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. _ Nearly half a century ago astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon. In honor of the 48th anniversary of Apollo 11, The Moonrise Hotel, located in the Delmar Loop, is inviting the public to come celebrating the historical event.

Home of the world’s largest man-made revolving moon replica, patrons can come to the hotel’s rooftop terrace bar to sip and feast on Moon-inspired fare, including their signature cocktail, “The Moon Landing,” a blend of Grand Marnier, Raspberry cordial, and Prosecco with a lemon twist. Special cheese beignets will also be available along with the regular menu all day at the Eclipse Restaurant and Rooftop Terrace bar.

Don’t forget to check out the display cases as you make your way through the hotel which feature rare Apollo 11 moon landing memorabilia and other space-related collectibles.

The Moonrise Hotel and Rooftop Terrace Bar is located at 6177 Delmar in The Loop. The Rooftop Terrace bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Eclipse Restaurant and adjoining bar is open from 6:30 a.m. until 3 a.m. daily.