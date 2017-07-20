× Neosho officer shoots, fatally wounds Tulsa man

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a southwest Missouri police officer has fatally shot an Oklahoma man after he pointed a handgun at an officer during a traffic stop.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Neosho Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened early Thursday after officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated person at Love’s Travel Stop. After the person tried to drive away, officers stopped the vehicle.

The release says a 52-year-old Tulsa man then exited the car and was shot when he pointed the handgun at an officer. The release didn’t say whether the man killed was the driver or a passenger. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer wasn’t hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe