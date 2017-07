Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A rise in tick borne illnesses has doctors concerned.

Pediatrician Dr. Kathleen Berchelmann says that symptoms include fever, a round rash around the bite location, or an all over the body rash.

Dr. Berchelmann says you should use a repellent that contains at least 20% deet. Many people try to use more naturally occurring repellent such as eucalyptus oil or citronella.