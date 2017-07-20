Should men reconsider early stage prostate cancer surgery?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Arizona Senator John McCain is battling one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. Last week, the 80-year-old underwent surgery to have a blood clot removed from above his left eye. That clot turned out to be a sign that a tumor had begun growing.

McCain’s family and doctors are now deliberating his next treatment options.

Another form of cancer is getting much attention this week. Men with early stage prostate cancer are now being advised not to have surgery to remove the tumor.

Siteman Cancer Center Urologist, Dr. Gerald Andriole joins us with the reason.

A 20-year study suggests that men diagnosed with prostate cancer before it spreads don`t necessarily need surgery. In such men, who account for about 70 percent of newly diagnosed prostate cancer cases, surgery did not prolong life, the study found.

Instead, taking a ‘watch and wait’ approach while under the regular care of a physician might be the right approach.