St. Louis named, ‘Archdiocese of Hip’ by Catholic Hipster

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is getting some style points. That is according to the third annual Archdiocese of Hip contest on Twitter, concocted by Catholic Hipster author Tommy Tighe. St. Louis beat out three other contenders, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Halifax-Yarmouth, Ohio.

More than 700 cast their votes and St. Louis picked up a whopping 64 percent of the vote. Some voters posting that we are known as the, “Rome of the West.” They also say that, “lots of cool Catholics live here.”

In the past two polls, Portland, Oregon, and Denver have been the winners.