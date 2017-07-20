Variety Adventure Camp provides kids with MVP experiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - It was a home run today at Miracle Park in Chesterfield as former Cardinals players Brad Thompson and Mike Tyson helped make Variety kids feel like real hall of famers.

Today was one of the events offered during Variety Adventure Camp, a four-week camp where all activities focus on the strengths and abilities of children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The activities are designed to build confidence, self-esteem, help them become more social, and make friends in a fun setting. Today the goal was for the kids to see what it's like to be a Major League ballplayer according to Brad Roy, Executive Director of Variety.

“An opportunity like this where you're getting highlighted, you're the star, you're the Hall of Famer. It'll stay with them a long time," Roy said.

To drive that feeling home, Broadcaster Ron Jacober was even on hand to call out the names of the players as they took to the field.

A lot of safety precautions were taken by bringing in trained counselors and medical professionals. They even had water misters to battle the heat.

Thompson, who was with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2005-2009, and Mike Tyson, who played for the Cardinals from 1972-1979, coached the two teams, but both agreed they were all winners today!