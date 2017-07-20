Visitation for fallen Fire Captain John Kemper at Harris Stowe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Visitation is Thursday, July 20 for fallen St. Louis Fire Captain John Kemper. Firefighters and others can offer their condolences from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. this afternoon at Harris Stowe State University, in Midtown.

The funeral will be there Friday, July 20 at 1 1 a.m.

The 59-year-old was battling a fire at a vacant house in south St. Louis over the Fourth of July holiday. He died days later at home, after a stay at the hospital.

Kemper's cause of death has not been released but the fire chief says it was related to the fire.