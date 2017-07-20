× Woman accused of attacking girlfriend, trying to burn home

TROY, Mo. (AP) _ An eastern Missouri woman is accused of attacking her girlfriend with knives and ripping out her belly button ring, then fighting with a deputy while trying to set a house on fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Audrey Sampson of Troy is charged with two counts of arson, two counts of domestic assault, first-degree assault, resisting arrest and property damage. She does not yet have an attorney.

Police say Sampson on Tuesday held a hunting knife to the throat of a 36-year-old woman she had been dating for about three weeks and began smashing furniture and lighting things on fire. She allegedly clawed a responding Lincoln County deputy in the face and tried to set the house on fire.

Sampson is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond.

