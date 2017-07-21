× 1 victim of triple shooting in St. Joseph dies from injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say one of the victims of a triple shooting at a St. Joseph apartment complex has died.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the shooting happened early Thursday at Brittany Village apartments.

Police Capt. Jeff Wilson says the victims were ages 42, 37 and 31. The three were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear which one died.

Police didn’t immediately have a suspect in custody.

Wilson said detectives continue to investigate, but there is a language barrier that is creating communication issues.

___

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri