Cardinals 9 Run Inning Sinks Cubs, 11-4

Trailing 3-2 going into the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on Friday, the Cardinals came out 39 minutes later with nine runs and an 11-3 lead. The end result was an 11-4 Cards win over the Cubs. Chicago pitchers walked six Cardinals in the nine run explosion. Jedd Gyorko’s walk with the bases loaded scored Matt Carpenter to tie the game at 3-3. Paul DeJong hit next and delivered a double to score two more runs to give St. Louis a 5-3 lead. Rndal Grichuk’s single scored Gyorko to make it a 6-3 game. Rookie catcher Carson Kelly, just recalled from AAA Memphis nearly hit a grand slan home run. Kelly settled for a two run double off the left field wall to make it 8-3. Matt Carpenter drove in another run with a single to right and it’s 9-3. Tommy Pham finished the nine run inning with a two run single to right, 11-3. The amazing thing about the inning? The Cardinals scored all nine runs without making a single out. 11 Cardinals reached base safely before the Cubs recorded an out in the eighth inning!

The Cardinals got their first two runs on a Grichuk home run in the second inning and a Dexter Fowler run scoring double in the third inning.

Matt Bowman picked up the win in relief of Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez.