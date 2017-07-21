Crews work to repair water main break in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Crews are working to fix a water main break at 13th Street and Convention Plaza in downtown St. Louis early Friday morning, (July 20). The road buckled and water could be seen gushing out of the break.

Water is flowing from the source, east down Convention Plaza to N. Tucker Boulevard, then north on Tucker to Biddle St.

The area is serviced by the City of St. Louis Water. A crew set up street barriers on either side of the break on 13th Street. Workers could also be seen at Locust Street and Tucker.

There is no word on any impact to surrounding homes or businesses.

A spokesperson with Missouri American Water said the extreme heat may to blame for several recent water main breaks in its service area. A crew was working on a big break Thursday in Oakland that impacted several home and businesses.

The spokesperson said the breaks are caused by high pressure in the pipes from an increased demand for water combined with the ground contracting from the heat.

Traffic is still moving on Tucker but drivers are urged to use caution when driving through moving water.

Water flowing up N. Tucker Blvd from Convention Plz to Biddle St. Cars traveling SB on Tucker splashing through water. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/1SSGeAPbqM — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) July 21, 2017