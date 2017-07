Lets do a hot and humid weekend…instant replay Saturday…partly sunny, hot and humid…around 102…hottest in the city…upper 90’s away from the heat island. A few spot storms Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night…very limited…drought keeps drought going. Sunday…mid 90’s but very, very humid…spot storms. The cool front passes sometime Sunday night…better on Monday…80’s…Hang tough…be safe…extra care for pets.