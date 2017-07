Former FOX 2 reporter Lynn Cousins passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Former FOX 2 reporter Lynn Cousins has died. According to Legacy.com, the St. Louis native passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 1 at her home in New York.

Cousins graduated from St. Mary's Academy. She earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at St. Louis University.

"Lynn realized her dream of becoming a broadcaster, including a position as a news anchor at FOX2Now (KTVI-TV) in St. Louis. Lynn was an active volunteer in several organizations, including the Opera Theatre of St. Louis."

Cousins moved away 15 years ago but her infectious positive spirit never left.

The whole @FOX2now family saddened to hear of the passing of former AM show colleague Lynn Cousins who died early July .

