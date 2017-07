Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The funeral is Friday, July 21 for fallen St. Louis Fire Captain John Kemper. His casket will be flanked by firefighters and be carried by a fire truck to the funeral home.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. at Harris Stowe State University.

The 59-year-old died in the line of duty one week after being injured while battling a vacant house fire over the Fourth of July holiday.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Captain Kemper.