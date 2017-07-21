LIVE Video: Funeral service for St. Louis fire captain at Harris Stowe

Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show July 23 at Polish Heritage Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Alopecia is a condition that can affect a person’s ability to grow hair. But for these models, that’s what makes them so beautiful. Producer/model, Pierre McCleary joined us in the FOX 2 studio to discuss a cool fashion show coming up this weekend!

It’s called the Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 23 at the Polish Heritage Center located at 1413 N. 20th Street.

Hats Off Alopecia Fashion Show
Sunday, July 23
Polish Heritage Center
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. VIP dinner
7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.