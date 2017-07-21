38.592552 -90.357339
How outdoor workers beat the heat
-
Without A/C, inmates at St. Louis jail scream for help during heat wave
-
Dangerous heat wave scorches Southwestern US
-
Keeping the animals cool at St. Louis Zoo
-
Staying cool in this heat wave can be a life and death matter
-
Doctors encourage ‘Four Gulp Rule’ for drinking water in extreme heat
-
-
Looking for outdoor fun this weekend, checkout the Life Outside Festival
-
An artist creates a mural of Michelle Obama and nobody’s happy
-
Motorist assist crews gear up for expected rise in heat, stranded drivers
-
How hot is it in the West? Let us count the ways
-
School garden teaching lessons to St. Louis students
-
-
Residents take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion
-
Hair stylist faces challenge in keeping actors cool at The Muny
-
Youth football coaches keeping an eye on the weather and players