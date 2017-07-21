How outdoor workers beat the heat

Posted 7:25 pm, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24PM, July 21, 2017

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The summer swelter has many staying indoors. But a few people have no choice but to work out in the extreme weather. Some jobs require many to work outdoors on a triple digit day like Thursday. Road crews, roofers, and lawn care specialists. They're just a few of the people that have to deal with the oppressive heat.