Jefferson County Fair opens on hottest day of the summer

HILLSBORO, Mo. - It was the hottest day of the summer, with temperatures around 104 degrees. People at the Jefferson County Fair were feeling the heat, but the crowd still packed in to see the headlining act Ted Nugent.

The annual Jefferson County Fair always takes place in mid-July, but this year’s heat wins the grand prize. Fair operators have already pushed back the start time of the ride for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. because the plastic and metal on the rides are just too hot.

All around the fair, officials have set up cooling stations, water bottle fill stations, and water to buy for a dollar. They also have extra EMS, firefighters, and police officers on hand this year to make sure everyone is safe in this heat.

The crowd was pretty slim earlier, but based on pre-ticket sales, organizers still thought they were going to have a packed house for Ted Nugent and they were right.