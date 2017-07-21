× Judge: Harvey wrongly diverted water cash owed to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) _ A judge has taken away a Chicago suburb’s control over its water fund after determining the city’s officials engaged in illegal conduct over several years.

Cook County Circuit Judge Kathleen Pantle noted in a ruling Wednesday that millions of dollars were missing and another $26 million misspent by Harvey. The ruling indicates Harvey resold water from Chicago and used the cash for non-water-related expenses.

Pantle set a hearing for a receiver to be appointed to take over Harvey’s water operations.

Pantle called Harvey’s behavior “egregious,” adding her ruling wasn’t meant just to make sure Chicago gets paid. She said she wanted to ensure the safety and reliability of the pipes and other infrastructure in Harvey.

In an email, Harvey spokesman Sean Howard said city officials disagree with the court’s decision.