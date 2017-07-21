Man found wounded in vehicle in Kansas City dies at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating the death of a man found wounded inside a vehicle in Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports that police say the man was found in the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police also didn’t immediately release a motive for the shooting or suspect information.
Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.
39.099727 -94.578567