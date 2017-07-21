× Man found wounded in vehicle in Kansas City dies at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating the death of a man found wounded inside a vehicle in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the man was found in the vehicle around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Police also didn’t immediately release a motive for the shooting or suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to call a tips hotline.