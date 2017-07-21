× Man stabbed outside Westport shop dies; charges expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after being stabbed outside a sandwich shop in the Westport entertainment district in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the victim died Thursday at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

He was stabbed Wednesday during an argument near a Subway restaurant. Witnesses told arriving officers that the victim and his attacker were in a nearby park when they began to argue. Witnesses said the victim tried to run away, but the suspect stabbed him.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

