× Missouri woman sues H&M over alleged abduction by employee

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A woman is suing the H&M clothing chain and a former security officer who is accused of kidnapping her from a store in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suit filed Wednesday in St. Louis County alleges that the retailer should have fired Shaun Ivy before she was abducted. Authorities allege two other women were targeted. Ivy has pleaded not guilty to two count of rape or attempted rape in St. Charles County. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The suit also says that H&M failed to properly train and supervise employees. H&M declined to comment, citing the pending civil litigation and an ongoing police investigation. The retailer previously said it is cooperating with police.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch