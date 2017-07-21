National Urban League Conference comes to St. Louis next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is preparing to host one of the largest conventions of the year. More than 20,000 people are expected to arrive in the Gateway City next week to attend the 2017 National Urban League Conference at the America's Center. The civil rights and social service organization, in partnership with Salvation Army, will open the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center during the convention on the site of the QuikTrip that burned down during the civil unrest that followed the shooting death of Michael Brown.