Sheriff's officer convicted of disciplinary charges in crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) _ A suspended Indiana sheriff’s officer charged in a hit-and-run crash after last year’s Gary Air Show has been found guilty of disciplinary charges as his criminal case continues.

The Post-Tribune reports the Lake County Sheriff’s Police Merit Board found 38-year-old Lt. Guy Mikulich guilty Thursday of eight disciplinary charges.

Police say Mikulich’s unmarked car struck Derrick Dircks of Frankfort, Illinois, on July 10, 2016, along a street following the show, causing serious injuries. Police say Mikulich was stopped about 1{ miles away, and a blood draw showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent.

Mikulich invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at a disciplinary hearing in June.

An Aug. 10 hearing is set in the criminal case. His lawyer has indicated an insanity defense is planned.

Information from: Post-Tribune