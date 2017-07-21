Standoff with police after DFS called to north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A visit from the Department of Family Services has turned into a standoff with police at a north St. Louis home. The situation started with a domestic disturbance. DFS workers were called to the 4300 block of Page Friday to remove a child from the home.

A person inside the home does not want to give the child up to DFS workers. The situation has turned into a standoff with police.

Police standoff at 4300 block of Page Avenue @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/2nKmEwDdEN — Shawndrea Thomas (@ShawndreaThomas) July 21, 2017