Steve Martin asks Twitter where this St. Louis view is from; Responses range from sad to hilarious
ST. LOUIS — Steve Martin and Martin Short played the Fabulous FOX Theatre Thursday night. The show, called “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” included stand-up, and conversations about their lives in show business. A tweet sent from Steve Martin’s hotel room before the show is going viral.
Martin posted an image of the view from his hotel room at 10:52am. The caption states, “Where am I! This is not a contest, I actually need to know.”
That tweet generated nearly 1,000 comments. That is a more interaction than a typical post in his Twitter feed. Although, he does have 8.6 million followers.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the view from Steve Matin’s room was from Lumiere Place Casino downtown, facing north.