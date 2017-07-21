Suspect still at-large following officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A Creve Coeur man is dead and another suspect on the run after an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the deceased suspect as 27-year-old Isaiah Perkins of Creve Coeur.

According to police, Perkins was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the and a gun recovered from the scene is believed to have belonged to Perkins.

Investigators said the events that lead to the shooting started Wednesday night.

Officers from the North County Police Cooperative were pursuing a vehicle through Pine Lawn. But the pursuit took a twist as police found themselves being chased by the driver of a stolen white Nissan Murano.

Police said the driver tried to ram them, forcing officers to break off their original pursuit.

“The officer knew this vehicle and (it) was wanted because the assault happened last night, so the officers were aware of the assault and aware of the description of the vehicle,” said Acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole.

Fast forward to Thursday night around 9 p.m. Investigators spotted that stolen Nissan and tried to pull the vehicle over. The pursuit ended in a crash.

“The officers spiked the vehicle at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. The vehicle continued northbound, fleeing from the officers. The vehicle wrecked about a block away,” said O’Toole.

Police said Perkins and another man jumped out the stolen SUV.

Police first hit Perkins with a Taser. That didn't stop him. A struggle began and officers said Perkins pointed a gun at them. One officer fired several shots, striking Perkins and killing him.

Police said the second man in the car remains at large and no officers were injured.