ST. LOUIS — In December of 2014 Jonny Wade couldn't wait for Christmas, when one day at school he had a bad headache.

That headache turned into a diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor.

After numerous surgeries and pain for a year Jonny died on Christmas Eve. Before he said that he didn't want any other kid to have cancer.

Jonny's mom Kimberly Wade started the, "Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation."

More information: www.Kidsshouldnthavecancer.org