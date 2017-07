Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Star Wars fans, you're in luck if you've always wanted to take a ride in Luke Skywalker's famous land-speeder. Toys "R" Us is now selling a kids-sized version of the hovercraft for $500. It's top speed is just five miles per hour.

Older fans may "have a bad feeling about this" because the vehicle carries a maximum weight of 130lbs.

Toys "R" Us is offering pre-orders online right now with an estimated shipping date of September 5th.