Two arrested after beauty supply store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _ Authorities are investigating after two men broke into a beauty supply store Friday morning in north St. Louis County. It happened around 4 a.m. at the store located in the 6300 block of West Florissant.

Police arrived to find one man in the building. He fled to the back of the store and the other man hid in the dry wall.

Police quarantined the building and the hunt was on for the suspect. Both men were located a short time later and placed under arrest.