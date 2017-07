Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Are you spending some time outdoors during this heatwave? If you're walking the dogs or even at the pool with the kids, make sure you know the warning signs of heat-related illness.

Dr. Matt Bruckle, Founder and CEO of Total Access Urgent Care, tells us more.

Symptoms:

Dizziness Fainting Fatigue Weakness Muscle cramps Nausea Vomiting Headache Dramatically slowed or rapid heartbeat Excessive thirst



