Water main break causing delays on Dunn Road, WB I-270 in north county

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Crews are working to repair a water main break Friday morning in north St. Louis County. Police are notifying drivers to avoid Dunn Road and westbound I-270 in Florissant.

According to a news release, Dunn is closed in both directions, between Waterford and Washington. The westbound I-270 exit ramp onto Washington Elizabeth is also closed.

Traffic is backing up on westbound I-270.