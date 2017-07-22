× Eclipse expected to draw hundreds of thousands to Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to trek to Missouri next month to revel in less than three minutes of darkness.

A total solar eclipse occurs every 1 to 3 years when the moon completely blocks the sun, casting a shadow on Earth. But it is often viewable only in remote places like the Antarctic.

The eclipse on Aug. 21 cuts diagonally from Oregon to South Carolina, offering coast-to-coast viewing for the first time since 1918. Missouri will have some of the best places to watch.

You’ll need to leave he big cities for the best view. St. Louis and Kansas City aren’t directly in the “path of totality,” the 60- to 70-mile-wide prime viewing area. Organizers in dozens of smaller communities are preparing for their day out of the sun.