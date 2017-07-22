× Ex-Administrator charged in theft from Chesterfield clinic

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ The former administrator of a Chesterfield pediatric clinic is charged with stealing more than $115,000 from the firm.

Becky Ann York was charged Thursday with felony counts of identity theft and receiving stolen property.

York was the office administrator for the St. Louis Pediatric Associates in Chesterfield. The charges allege that between January 2015 and November 2016, she made $100,754 in purchases on a credit card she opened in the company’s name and used money from the clinic’s checking account to pay for those purchases.

She also allegedly was paid more than $14,000 by canceling withholdings from her paychecks while the clinic covered her health insurance premiums.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2eE15yt ) York said Friday she didn’t do anything wrong but declined to discuss the allegations.