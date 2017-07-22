× Linkin Park cancels tour after frontman’s death

Linkin Park has canceled its upcoming tour just days after the death of the band’s frontman, Chester Bennington.

Concert promoter Live Nation made the announcement via a tweet, which the band’s official account retweeted.

“The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled,” it reads. “Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected.”

The tour was scheduled to begin next week in Massachusetts. As late as Saturday morning, tickets for the tour were still available for purchase on Live Nation’s website.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities are treating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide. The group’s lead singer, 41, was found dead Thursday morning in Palos Verdes Estates, California, sending shockwaves through the music world still healing from the suicide of singer Chris Cornell two months earlier. Bennington and Cornell were good friends.

Linkin Park has been a fixture of the rock scene since the massive success of its debut album, “Hybrid Theory,” in 2000. The band has released six more albums and won two Grammys.