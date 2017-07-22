× Pokemon Go Fest has troubles moving

CHICAGO (AP) _ Huge crowds at Chicago’s Grant Park experienced technical glitches at the Pokemon Go Fest .

The celebration of the cellphone-app game’s one-year anniversary went awry Saturday. The Chicago Tribune reported the festival’s organizers decided to issue refunds for the $20 tickets and $100 in credits for use on the app.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the CEO of the game’s developer was booed when he made an explanation to the crowd. Niantic Inc.’s John Hanke said “the whole Niantic team” was working to fix a glitch in the server and log-on problems with cellular service providers AT&T, Sprint and Verizon.

Some in attendance paid as much as $400 online for the tickets when they sold out within minutes of their June release.

Niantic says Pokemon Go has been downloaded 750 million times.